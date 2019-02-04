Jharkhand govt to look into Journalist Security Act of other

government Monday said that it would look into the Security Act of other states before initiating the process for such an act in the state.

"We will get the acts of Maharashtra, and Haryana, look into them and then the process will be initiated," Neelkanth Singh Munda told the state Assembly.

He was replying to BJP MLA Biranchi Narayans question on whether the has any proposal to bring such an act in the face of demand by journalists to bring such an act for their security.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)