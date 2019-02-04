JUST IN
Jharkhand govt to look into Journalist Security Act of other

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand government Monday said that it would look into the Journalist Security Act of other states before initiating the process for such an act in the state.

"We will get the acts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, look into them and then the process will be initiated," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda told the state Assembly.

He was replying to BJP MLA Biranchi Narayans question on whether the state government has any proposal to bring such an act in the face of demand by journalists to bring such an act for their security.

