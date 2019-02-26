JUST IN
Jimmy Smits to play lead in 'Bluff City Law'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Jimmy Smits is set to star in NBC drama pilot "Bluff City Law".

The show also stars Caitlin McGee.

According to Variety, the project is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specialises in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases.

Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Dean Georgaris serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot with David Janollari and Michael Aguilar also executive producing.

Universal Television is producing the show with David Janollari Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 13:25 IST

