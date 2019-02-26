At Gandhi Peace Prize event, PM makes indirect reference to air strikes

on Tuesday made an indirect reference to the air strikes carried out by the on terror camps across the LoC when he sought apology from the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for being late as he was "busy" with "some other work".

He had chaired a meeting of the at his official residence around 10.00 am before rushing to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018.

The event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan was to begin at 11.00 am, but started a little late.

"First of all, my apologies or being late. The programme started late as I reached here (Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan) late. I was busy in some other work and I was late," he said while addressing the gathering.

In a pre-dawn operation, the bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)