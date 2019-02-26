JUST IN
This retaliatory action will be start of unlearning process for Pak: Lone

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Tuesday said the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan will set a benchmark for deterrence and eventually end the cycle of violence.

"Pacifist to the core I am. But the reality as it stares in our faces is that this retaliatory action will actually be the start of the unlearning process for Pakistan. This will set the benchmark for deterrence. And eventually crowd out cycle of violence," Lone said in a tweet.

He was reacting to the IAF air strikes in Pakistan in the wake of suicide car bombing attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on 14 February that left 40 jawans dead.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 13:15 IST

