Jindal Stainless eyes 25 pc e-rickshaw market share by 2021

Friday said it is eying 25 per cent market share by 2021, and expects the segment to generate revenues to the tune of Rs 200 crore over the next two years.

Claiming to have developed the first stainless prototype in with superior body and chassis performance as compared to carbon e-rickshaws, the company is eying to tap market in Uttar Pradesh, NCT, West Bengal, and

As a new business development initiative towards sustainable transportation, after bus bodies and railway coaches and wagons, is now in talks with manufacturers to facilitate roll-out of stainless steel electric (e-rickshaws), the company said in a statement.

" is targeting a 25 per cent share of the total market in over the next 2 years fetching estimated revenue of Rs 200 crore," the company said.

The company expects an annual volume demand of 13,000 metric tonnes from this new business development initiative by 2021, it said.

"Considering the market potential that has to offer, the state will be one of our key focus areas. We will extend our full support to e-rickshaw manufacturers in designing and developing that are affordable, high on RoI, and user-friendly," Jindal Stainless said.

He further noted that continued government subsidies will enable faster adoption and will speed up market growth.

Given the high potential market of Uttar Pradesh, Jindal Stainless is participating in the EvExpo 2019 at with an intention to forge partnerships with local E-rickshaw manufacturers, the statement said.

The stainless steel E-rickshaw prototype, it said, has been well received by the domestic e-rickshaw manufacturers and based E-rickshaw manufacturers have already received orders for over 100 stainless steel E-

Amidst rising environmental pollution concerns, e- have emerged as the most economical option for last mile connectivity in both urban and rural areas.

