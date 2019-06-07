Twitter restores Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps' handle after suspending it

The handle of the Army's Srinagar-based was Thursday suspended by the social media giant, but restored on Friday, an said.

The verified the handle and added back its followers, the said.

The said it was unclear as to why the official account of the Army's Srinagar-based headquarters was suspended.

"We contacted the and the handle was verified and restored. Its followers have also been added back," the official said.

The -- also known as oversees anti-militancy operations on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in the valley.

"#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @Whiteknight_IA @easterncomd," the handle put out in a tweet after it was restored and verified.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)