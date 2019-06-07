Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad LS constituency on 3-day thanksgiving visit

arrived at his constituency Friday on a three-day visit.

In the recently concluded polls, Gandhi won from by a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, a state record, even as he lost stronghold Amethi in to BJP's Smriti Irani.

The arrived at around 2 pm and is scheduled to participate in at least 15 public receptions across the constituency, spread over in the districts of Wayanad, and Kozhikode.

His first programme is expected to be at Kalikavu in district on Friday evening, sources said.

Thousands of party workers and leaders were at the airport to receive Gandhi, who is attending a public function for the first time after the party's drubbing in the

The Congress met senior UDF leaders, including and P K Kunhalikutty.

A senior Congress from the constituency told that Gandhi's visit will boost the morale of the party workers to fight the Assembly bypolls.

"He will also take part in roadshows at Nilambur and Eranad," senior Congress and Wandoor MLA A P told

After visiting the facilitation centre at collectorate, Gandhi will take part in various public functions organised by the party in the constituency.

He will be accorded reception at Kalpetta, Kambalkadu, Panamaram, Mananthavadi, Pulpally and and will also attend a roadshow in constituency on June 9, before leaving for

In his first communication as an MP, Gandhi had written to Minister regarding the suicide of a in Wayanad.

Vijayan had responded in a letter that the issue of providing relief to the families of farmers who committed suicide over failure to repay bank loans, needs to be taken up in parliament.

Gandhi is likely to visit the family of the 53-year-old farmer, Dineesh Kumar, who had ended his life after consuming a poisonous substance on May 23 at Panamaram in the constituency, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi tweeted, "I will be in Wayanad, Kerala, starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)