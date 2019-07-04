Jio targets roaming customers in J&K with 7-day pre-paid plan

Reliance Jio has launched a seven day pre-paid plan to attract customers travelling to Jammu and Kashmir during Amarnath Yatra.

Pre-paid mobile connection of subscribers travelling to J&K stops working once they enter the hill state and are required to buy new connection for mobile services.

"Jio has introduced a special Rs 102 pre-paid plan in J&K for the Amarnath Yatra. Now, pilgrims can take a new local J&K prepaid connection from Jio and opt for Jio's 7-day unlimited prepaid plan with their new local J&K number," a Reliance Jio official said.

The official said that a customer is required to buy a new connection as there are restrictions on the roaming facilities for prepaid subscribers.

While customers opting for the plan will not get Jio prime benefits which allows access to apps, they will be able to make unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and get half GB of data per day at high speed, the official said.

