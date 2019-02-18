JK Governor discusses issues related to law and order

Monday discussed with his issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and directed that no anti-social element be allowed to disturb peace in the state.

K and K K sharma, to the Governor, met him at the Raj Bhavan in the evening and briefed the about the prevailing law and order situation in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in district, a said.

He said the discussed with issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and directed them that no anti-social element should be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

He also directed that availability of essential commodities and medicines be ensured by the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)