Govt making all efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply:

Chief Minister Monday said his government is making all-out efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply in the state.

The Centre has already sanctioned an amount of Rs 3,500 crore to bring the off grid connections in far flung villages of the state under grid, he said while inaugurating a 50 kw solar power plant at

"Works are being taken up for this in a phased manner," Khandu said.

He congratulated the Energy Development Agency (APEDA) for installing the 50 kw solar power plant at the office, an official release said.

Khandu while terming the government employees as 'backbone' of the state said that it is the duty of the government to take care of its employees.

"The is ready to give some more benefits to the government employees in days to come depending upon the state exchequer, but at the same time they should also reciprocate and give their service sincerely in delivering service to the people," the said.

Khandu appreciated the good work culture and team work being shown by district administration by providing services to the interior villages through Sarkar Aapke Dwar (government at your doorstep) camps.

The also announced that to solve the accommodation problem to government employees in Tawang, the government is working on a housing complex for its staff, the release added.

