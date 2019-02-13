JK guv directs DCs to address hardships faced by people due to heavy rain, snowfall

Wednesday directed divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to address the hardships faced by the people due to heavy rain and snowfall in the state.

The has asked the deputy commissioners to personally review and ensure prompt and efficient delivery of various to the people, an official said.

They have been directed to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by Wednesday evening regarding the availability of dry ration, LPG, petrol and diesel, medicines and other essential commodities in the markets, and also regarding the and drinking water supply, he said.

The has issued strict orders that immediate legal action be taken against those indulging in unethical practices like black-marketing or hoarding of essential commodities, the added.

Deputy commissioners have been asked to inspect hospitals in their jurisdiction and take stock of the services, hygiene and the availability of medicines, doctors and paramedical staff.

The governor has also sought regular reports regarding clearance of snow and road blockages to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

