Idol found missing from temple

A panchaloha idol of Goddess was found missing from a temple at Papanaickenpalayam in the city, police said Wednesday.

Devotees noticed the idol missing from the sanctum sanctorum of the Temple.

The offering box kept in the front of the shrine was also found broken open, police said.

'Panchaloha' is a term for traditional five- alloys of sacred significance used for making Hindu temple idols.

