JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks pact with Ramco Systems

Mars may have underground volcanic activity
Business Standard

Idol found missing from temple

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A panchaloha idol of Goddess Amman was found missing from a temple at Papanaickenpalayam in the city, police said Wednesday.

Devotees noticed the idol missing from the sanctum sanctorum of the Pattatharasi Amman Temple.

The offering box kept in the front of the shrine was also found broken open, police said.

'Panchaloha' is a term for traditional five-metal alloys of sacred significance used for making Hindu temple idols.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements