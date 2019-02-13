Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks pact with Ramco Systems

-
: Kuala Lumpur-based Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd, part of the MMC Group, Wednesday said, it has signed an agreement with Ramco Systems to upgrade its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
Port of Tanjng Pelepas, CEO, Marco Neelsen exchanged documents with Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal at the signing ceremony held recently, a press release said.
Under the agreement, Ramco Systems would implement its comprehensive ERP suite comprising procurement, inventory, finance, maintenance, human capital management, treasury, loan management among others.
The latest digital roadmap is testament to PTP's commitment in providing best in class service to customers, Neelsen said.
"By investing in the latest technology, we are establishing our terminal as one of the best equipped and most technologically advanced terminal port in the region", he said.
"We also wanted to choose a digital solution provider with tools that can aid us in our growth as well as give us the right platform to integrate to advanced technologies...," he said.
Commenting on the agreement with PTP, Aggarwal said, "PTP, being one of the world's premier and biggest transhipment ports will expand our expertise while we continue supporting their vision with our technologies and innovations.
