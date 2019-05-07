JUST IN
JLR begins sale of locally-manufactured Range Rover Velar trim in India

The locally manufactured model is offered in a single trim, R Dynamic-S variant, and is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Range Rover Velar
File photo of Range Rover Velar

Jaguar Land Rover India Tuesday said it has initiated sales of locally manufactured Range Rover Velar in the country with prices starting from Rs 72.47 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The locally manufactured model is offered in a single trim, R Dynamic-S variant, and is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The cost of the trim has come down in the range of about 15-20 per cent as compared with the completely built units (CBU) variants of the model.

The start of Velar's local manufacturing would enable the company gain a competitive edge within the Indian luxury SUV segment, JLR India said in a statement.

"Since its launch in 2018, the Range Rover Velar has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

He further said, "Now, with the introduction of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar, we are able to offer this iconic, award winning product at a very attractive and compelling price than before."

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, all-new Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 14:50 IST

