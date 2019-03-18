JLR recalls over 44,000 units in UK to rectify emission issues for free

Tata Motors-owned (JLR) is recalling over 44,000 units in the UK to rectify emission issues in models manufactured between 2016-19.

is conducting a voluntary recall following the identification of CO2 performance variability with certain 2016-2019 model year (MY) Jaguar and vehicles fitted with 2.0L diesel or petrol engines, said in a regulatory filing.

The company was responding to a clarification sought by the stock exchanges on reports that it was recalling 44,000 units in the UK.

"Affected vehicles do not consistently achieve the expected levels of during the course of Conformity of Production (CoP) testing and as such are being rectified to ensure the correct CO2 performance is dependably achieved," the filing said.

The modifications to the affected vehicles will be made free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out, it added.

All affected vehicles will receive corrective repairs and software updates that have been agreed with the relevant authorities, the filing said.