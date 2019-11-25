JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SpiceJet, Emirates sign codeshare agreement

NIA court convicts six in 2016 terror case
Business Standard

JNU protest not a Left vs BJP issue: Former JNUSU presidents

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former presidents of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member Prakash Karat, expressed solidarity with the students demanding a rollback of a recent fee hike on Monday and said the protest should not be seen as a "Left vs BJP" issue.

At a press conference here, they said the students of JNU always protested against issues in the country and raised concerns over the manner in which they were dealt with by the authorities.

They also released a joint statement, signed among others by NCP leader Devi Prasad Tripathi, expressing solidarity with the students.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU