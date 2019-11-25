JNU protest not a Left vs BJP issue: Former JNUSU presidents

-
Former presidents of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member Prakash Karat, expressed solidarity with the students demanding a rollback of a recent fee hike on Monday and said the protest should not be seen as a "Left vs BJP" issue.
At a press conference here, they said the students of JNU always protested against issues in the country and raised concerns over the manner in which they were dealt with by the authorities.
They also released a joint statement, signed among others by NCP leader Devi Prasad Tripathi, expressing solidarity with the students.
