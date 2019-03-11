JSP announces names of two LS candidates

Making a head start, Pawan Kalyan's Party Monday formally announced names of two candidates who would contest the April 11 election from

The party also finalised names of seven other candidates and 32 for the state assembly polls but the entire list would be made public in a day or two, Kalyan said in a statement.

Kalyan later tweeted: "After a diligent process, the general body of our party has finalised the first list of candidates for 32 Assembly and 9 parliamentary constituencies."



Akula Satyanarayana, former MLA from Rajamahendravaram (Rural), has been chosen as the nominee for the Rajamahendravaram constituency.

Satyanarayana had quit the assembly membership and the last month and joined the

Kalyan also announced that D M R Sekhar, a retired official, would be the candidate from Amalapuram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

" has been a supporter of since its formation in 2014. Akula Satyanarayana is very close to our family for years. I wish both get elected to Parliament and serve people better," Kalyan said.

Both Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram are in East Godavari district that is considered a stronghold of the Jana Sena, given the caste equations.

Jana Sena is the first party to announce its candidates (first list) for the elections, notification for which will be issued on March 18.

Floated in March 2014, ahead of the then general elections, the Jana Sena did not field candidates in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

Kalyan, who has a massive fan following in both the states, instead lent support to the TDP- combine that fought the elections together.

He, however, fell out with the BJP after the NDA government denied special category status for

He subsequently broke ties with the TDP as well, alleging massive corruption in the Chandrababu Naidu administration.

Kalyan, in particular, targeted the Chief Ministers son and Minister on corruption.

After hitting out at Kalyan for several months, Naidu changed tack, saying the was fighting for the state's cause.

He also did not rule out the possibility of re-aligning with the Jana Sena.

Kalyan, however, asserted that there was no question of joining hands with the TDP again and formalized JSPs alliance with the and the CPI-M.

The is organising a public meeting at Rajamahendravaram on March 14 to celebrate its formation day.

Kalyan would formally launch his partys election campaign that day.

