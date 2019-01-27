Pawan Kalyan announces two more candidates of Jana Sena

politician Kalyan on Sunday announced two more candidates of his party for the ensuing elections to the Assembly.

Addressing a massive public meeting here, announced candidature of former Assembly from Tenali constituency while Thota Chandrasekhar will contest from Guntur.

Manohar, son of former Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, quit the (TDP) to join in October last year.

had earlier announced that Pithani Balakrishna will contest from Mummidivaram constituency in district.

The popular exuded confidence that Jana Sena, with the support of weaker and backward sections of the society, will hoist its flag in Amaravati. Stating that he is doing without expecting money and position, he promised to politically empower all sections.

Pawan, who is younger brother of superstar-turned-politician K. Chirnajeevi, said he has entered to root out corruption from the society.

Jana Sena has already announced that his party will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the Left parties.

He took potshot at YSR Party Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, saying he wants to be for 30 years. " is also looking to come back to power and after that he wants to hand over power to his son," he said alleging that both parties are not aware of the ground realities.

said he wanted to come to in 2003. "I have not come into politics for the sake of power. If I wanted that, I would have become or MLA in 2009," he added.

In 2014 elections, Pawan had campaigned for TDP-BJP alliance. He later distanced himself from the BJP after the Centre failed to fulfil the promise to accord special category status to the state. He also found fault with the TDP for not fighting against the injustice done to the state.

