JSW Steel reports 9.96% fall in Q3 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,603 cr

Domestic steel major on Wednesday reported a 9.96 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,603 crore for the October-December quarter of 2018-19.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,774 crore in the year-ago period, said in a BSE filing.

Its total income in the quarter under review increased 11 per cent to Rs 20,355 crore from Rs 18,306 crore in the October-December period of 2017-18.



Total expenses, too, increased almost 11 per cent to Rs 17,916 crore during the December quarter of 2018 as against Rs 16,188 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 2.06 per cent up at Rs 279.30 apiece on the BSE.