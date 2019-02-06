JSW, other steel firms meet govt to seek rise in import duty: Report

Executives from top met with government officials on Wednesday and sought an increase in duties on imports of steel to check surging shipments from overseas, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Top producer attended the meeting in which asked the government to implement higher duties or other short-term emergency measures to curb imports, the sources said.

did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.



firms are putting pressure on the nation's government to impose higher duties on imports as trade disputes and a global economic slowdown divert surplus Asian steel stocks to India, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

India's from Korea rose 30 per cent during the nine months ended on December 31, while imports from Japan rose 28 per cent during the same period, the sources said.



The steel ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. It has not yet made data on country-wise imports for the period public.