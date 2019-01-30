Juncker: British vote raises risk of disorderly Brexit

EU warned Wednesday that the British parliament's decision to demand changes to the withdrawal had increased the risk of a messy "no deal" divorce.

"Yesterday's vote increased the risk of a disorderly withdrawal," the of the told MEPs. "We need to be ready for all scenarios, including the worst."



Speaking at a debate on the crisis for European lawmakers, the reiterated the EU position that the withdrawal agreement already signed last year with can not be re-negotiated.

And, while he said he would "work day and night" to head off the danger of a no- divorce, Tuesday's debate in the had not changed anything and remains united in support of the agreement.

He insisted that the so-called "Irish backstop", opposed by eurosceptic British MPs, must remain in the as an insurance against the return of a hard border on and against "slipping back into darker times past.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)