After 'Hindu girl' row, Ananth Kumar Hegde's 'hybrid breed' attack on Rahul Gandhi

Hegde, whose comments have often triggered controversies, on Wednesday called Gandhi a "hybrid breed", saying how can son of a "Muslim" father and Christian mother be a Brahmin.

He also hit out at Gandhi for his repeated allegations targeting the over the Rafale deal.

Addressing an event in district, Hegde said: "...they have no sense about religion. See how much they lie, father is a Muslim, mother a Christian, son is Brahmin. How did it come?"



"You cannot get such hybrid breed in any laboratory in the world, it is available in our country's laboratory only," he said, attacking Gandhi.

A at the in Rajasthan, who presided over the puja offered by Gandhi during the poll campaign there, had said that the president's gotra was 'Duttatreya' and he was a Kashmiri Brahmin.

Hegde's comments come days after he said at an event at Madikeri that a hand that touches a Hindu girl's body should not be there.

On Monday, Hegde referred to as "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady" after he criticised the BJP leader's remarks.

Gandhi had criticised Hegde's comments and said, "This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a and deserves to be sacked."



Attacking the Congress over Rafale Wednesday, Hegde said there was a "limit to lying".

" Gandhi these day is uttering Rafale, Rafale... he doesn't know how many letters are there, he doesn't know the spelling. He thinks Rafale is a three wheeled cycle....," he alleged.

The also levelled corruption charges against Karnataka and district in-charge of R V Deshpande, calling him "percentage Pande".

