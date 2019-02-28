Junior docs protest over attack on colleague by patient's kin

Junior doctors at the state-run here staged a protest Thursday over the alleged attack on one of their colleagues by relatives of a patient.

Expressing concern over their security, the protesting doctors demanded that the government hold talks with them to resolve the issue.

A doctor demanded that (E Rajender) come to the hospital to know the ground realities.

Senior health officials, including the DME (director of medical education) Ramesh Reddy, met the protesting doctors.

They said the government is keen on improving the things at the hospitals.

Rajender, who assumed charge on Thursday, disapproved of attacks on doctors by the relatives of patients, an official release said.

Action would be taken against those who attack the doctors, he said.

