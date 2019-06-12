K'taka Ponzi scheme fraud: 7 directors held, SIT formed

Seven directors of a firm at the centre of an alleged financial that left thousands of investors in the lurch here were apprehended Wednesday even as a 11-member special investigation team was formed by the government to probe the case.

The seven were picked up from different locations, highly-placed sources in the police told PTI.

Earlier in the day, the announced the setting up of the 11-member SIT, days after owner of IMA Jewellers went absconding after allegedly threatening to commit suicide in an audio clip.

Police, who have registered a case against IMA Jewellers and Khan, said they have formed teams to trace him.

H D Kumaraswamy tweeted on Wednesday, saying the SIT would be headed by of Police B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

The other members of the team are of Police (crime) S Girish, of Police of the Central Branch Balaraju and deputy commissioners of police K Ravishankar, and

The SIT will have five police inspectors too.

As the audio of Khan went viral, panicked investors, most of whom are Muslims, swarmed the IMA Jewellers office at Shivajinagar in thousands demanding action against the owner and directors.

The investors camped at IMA Jewellers' office for the third consecutive day Wednesday, waiting for some progress in the case and to build pressure on the police and the government to get their money back.

Meanwhile, of Police Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said so far about 13,000 complaints had been received against the firm.

Ten counters had been set up to receive further complaints, he added.

Khan in an audio clip which went viral on the social media purportedly said he was committing suicide as he was fed up with corruption.

He also alleged the Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig took Rs 400 crore from him and was not returning it.

Rubbishing the charge, Baig alleged his political adversaries had orchestrated the "series of events" to tarnish his character.

"After my recent political fallouts, some of my adversaries have made a full-fledged attempt at assassinating my character by orchestrating a series of events using underhand methods. The entire hit job has been carried out using a baseless, un-investigated audio recording," he tweeted.

Baig, who aspires for a ministerial position, had recently rebelled against his party and held former chief minister and state Dinesh Gundu Rao responsible for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election.

The MLA urged the government to get the matter investigated by the (NIA) or the (CBI).

He suspected the involvement of a Congress leader, who, he alleged, was sending people to mingle with the crowd gathered outside IMA Jewellers' office.

"I was informed that a good chunk of people seen at the protests outside IMA Jewels was mobilised to mix with the people who were actually aggrieved to intensify the situation by a who has been trying very hard to become the 'face of the community'," Baig tweeted.

The too demanded a CBI inquiry.

"Is the government not able to see the sufferings of the investors? Doesn't it have eyes, ears and a heart? It should get the accused arrested if it has the guts or else, it should hand over the matter to the CBI," BJP MLA Eshwarappa said.

