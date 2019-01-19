JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Female prisoner dies of breast cancer

Not changing gears, adding something new: Chef Vikas Khanna on feature directorial debut
Business Standard

Kalam Grove on college campus found torched

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

: Hundreds of saplings on the campus of Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tirupur were found burnt allegedly by some miscreants early Saturday, police said.

Noticing this, a faculty member-cum-NSS officer Mohan, who motivated the students to plant saplings to develop a Kalam Grove on the campus, was so shocked that he swooned, the police said.

It was late former President A P G Abdul Kalam who had initiated the green movement which had won appreciation of one and all.

A search has begun for the miscreants, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements