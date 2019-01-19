Kalam Grove on college campus found torched

: Hundreds of saplings on the campus of Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tirupur were found burnt allegedly by some miscreants early Saturday, police said.
Noticing this, a faculty member-cum-NSS officer Mohan, who motivated the students to plant saplings to develop a Kalam Grove on the campus, was so shocked that he swooned, the police said.
It was late former President A P G Abdul Kalam who had initiated the green movement which had won appreciation of one and all.
A search has begun for the miscreants, they said.
