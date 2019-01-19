Russians dive into icy waters on Epiphany

Crowds of Orthodox believers took the traditional plunge in freezing waters Saturday as they celebrated across Russia, despite winter temperatures reaching -40 degrees in some regions.

estimated Saturday morning that over 2.4 million people in the country took part in celebrations overnight, though it wasn't clear how many made the three dips in water according to custom.

Authorities cut ice and sometimes install wooden steps to ease access for worshippers wanting to descend into icy rivers and lakes and immerse themselves, to remember the baptism of Jesus in the

In a park in eastern Moscow, worshippers clad in bikinis or swimming trunks splashed and crossed themselves, shivering under the watchful eye of police and emergencies ministry workers.

"It's great, it's the best Russian tradition," told AFP, a towel draped across his shoulders.

The tradition in recent years has been embraced by politicians and diplomats, with participating last year, as well as Jon Jr.

In Russia's coldest region of Yakutia, the submerged himself in the despite temperatures of -42 degrees Celsius, his office said.

In a poll published Friday a fifth of all respondents said they planned to take the dive, up from 15 percent last year.

Ironically, some Orthodox clerics say the ice dive challenge is not actually a canonical tradition and dismiss it as a fad.

"There is a trend that external rites of big church holidays become national traditions, and the original meaning of the holiday is forgotten," said Panteleimon, a in charge of charity at the

"I never dive in an ice hole," he told the Izvestia newspaper.

