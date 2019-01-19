IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad in CBI case

Prasad was on Saturday granted bail by a in the (IRCTC) scam case filed by the

Prasad, 70, who is serving sentences in cases, is currently admitted at in for treatment.

here granted bail to Prasad on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and a surety of like amount.

was earlier granted interim bail in the matter.

Prasad's wife were also earlier granted bail in the case.

The court also put various conditions on the accused, including that they will not leave country without prior permission and not tamper with the evidence.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of Prasad, Devi, Tejaswi and others till January 28 in a separate case filed by the (ED) for alleged money laundering in the scam.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two hotels to a private firm.

According to the charge sheet filed by the (CBI), between 2004 and 2014, a conspiracy was hatched in pursuance of which of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna,

It is alleged that the tender process was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party - Sujata Hotels.

Based on the case, the ED also lodged a case of money laundering against Prasad, Devi, Yadav and others.

The court will pronounce order on January 28 on the regular bail application of Prasad and others in the ED case.

According to the charge sheet filed by CBI, between 2004 and 2014, a conspiracy was hatched in pursuance of which of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna,

It is alleged that the tender process was rigged and manipulated and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party Sujata Hotels.

Based on the case, ED also lodged a case of money laundering against Prasad, Devi, Yadav and others.

Among others named in the chargesheet are then group of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K and Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

The CBI registered a case in July 2017, and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, and in connection with the case.

The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, CBI had said.

It also claimed that on February 25, 2005, sold commercial property in the form of three acres of land in through 10 sale deeds for Rs 1.47 crore to Delight Marketing, in which was a as a front benami holder on behalf of Prasad.

Between 2010 and 2014, this land was further transferred, CBI alleged.

In 2001, it was decided to handover the management of catering services of the Indian Railways, including of its hotels, to the IRCTC. Two such hotels in and Puri were also identified and a memorandum of understanding was signed between the railways and the IRCTC on March 19, 2004.

According to an FIR flied by CBI, Prasad, the then railway minister, entered into criminal conspiracy with the owner of Sujata Hotels, Sarla Gupta, wife of his close associate Prem Chand Gupta, a MP in Rajya Sabha, and IRCTC officials for "undue pecuniary advantage to himself and others".

The probe agency also alleged that BNR hotels were transferred to Sujata Hotels through a "rigged and manipulated" tender process managed by P K Goyal, the then managing of IRCTC.

The CBI inquiry shows that the railways sought bids for developing, operating and maintaining on September 16, 2006.

The probe agency has alleged that Prasad was aware about the whole process and was keeping a track of the tender proceedings.

It surfaced that while over 15 bid documents were received for both the hotels, IRCTC had no records of bidders other than Sujata Hotels.

It was also alleged that with an intention to render undue pecuniary gains to Sujata Hotels, the bid of another hotel was deliberately and unreasonably given low marks under technical evaluation.

Prasad became Bihar's chief in 1990, but had to resign in 1997 following corruption charges in the multi-crore rupees From 1997 to 2005 his wife Rabri ruled as the of the state and was replaced by JD(U)

Prasad also served as from 2004 to 2009.

The RJD again came back to power after forging an alliance with its bitter rival (United), led by Kumar in 2015, and Tejashwi Yadav became the deputy However, Kumar parted ways from the RJD in July last year.

The has been serving sentence in jail since December 2017 following his conviction in cases.

Earlier this month, the had rejected the bail plea of Prasad in three fodder scam cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)