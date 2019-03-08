Kanhaiya Kumar not in first list of CPI candidates, talks with RJD for Begusarai in rough weather

The has left out student from its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, indicating that its seat-sharing talks with the RJD in has hit roadblocks.

The on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls and announced names of 15 candidates.

"Our talks with the RJD is ongoing and we will take a call on once that is finalised. Both the state and local units have identified a seat for him and we have to see how the talks with RJD pans out," said CPI D Raja, indicating that if the RJD doesn't concede to its demand, his party has to go back to the drawing board.

CPI is believed to have asked for the Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya.

Sources said Rashtriya (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad is against giving the student a seat as he believes that his caste, Bhumihar, would not go down well for his party, which is traditionally anti-upper caste.

Also, the RJD feels the only having significant presence and support base in is the CPI(ML).

