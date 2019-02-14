Karna assembly adjourned sine die amid din ahead of schedule

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly that was marred by protests andan audio clip controversy, was adjourned sine die on Thursday, aday ahead of its scheduled conclusion.

The session that began on February 6, with the disrupting Vajubhai Vala's address to the joint sitting of the legislature, questioning the legitimacy of the government, and doubts about budget presentation, was mired in political slugfest without transacting business normally.

This is the first session in recent times, where question hour did not take place even for a single day.

All the bills, including the Finance bill, were passed amid din without any discussion.

The only issue that came up for discussion in the Assembly was allegation of "Rs 50 crore offer to book" the in the audio clip involving B S Yeddyurappa in a purported conversation to lure a JD (S) MLA in his alleged attempt to topple the Congress-JD(S) government.

Minister H D Kumaraswamy has announced an SIT probe into the audio controversy.But, that too did not settle the issue, with BJPopposing the SIT probe and demanding a or judicial probe the matter.

Even before the issue over the probe agency got settled, attack on MLA Pritam Gowda's residence in Hassan,allegedly by JD(S) workers rocked the assembly on Wednesday evening, with the saffron party protesting from the Well ofthe House, terming the coalition administration as "goonda government."



The issue continued to rock the assembly on Thursday too, despite ordering the government to provide adequatesecurity for the MLA and his family.

Following this, after the passage of certain key bills including the Finance bill, the adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Again when the House met, BJP continued its protest, calling the government "anti-democratic" and "dictatorial."



Amid the protest, the Speaker allowed the introduction andpassage of The (Amendment) bill.

It makes provision for appointment of aprofessor with teaching experience of not less than 5 years in a medical collage affiliated to the University and recognized by Medical Council of India, as the

After the bill's passage, the Speaker expressed displeasureabout the way the session went and said"I did not desire this..let this not happen again."



Pointing out that public money was at stake, he said "My heart .we think twice before spending money from our pocket..this should not happen."



As BJP member Renukacharya remarked that Speaker should hold government responsible for it, Kumar said every one was responsible and he was not speaking for or against any party.

He then adjourned the House sine die.

Gripped by anxiety over its errant MLAs, the Congressduring the session also petitioned the Speaker requesting him to disqualify four of its rebel lawmakers under the for violating the

The MLAs, however, attended the session since Wednesday.

According to sources, the four decided to attend the proceedings to vote in favour of the finance bill, to save themselves from the disqualification move.

