Karna assembly congratulates ISRO on successful launch of

The Karnataka assembly Monday congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameswara read out the message, congratulating ISRO for its achievement during the crucial debate on the confidencemotion moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Members welcomed the announcement by thumping their desks.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the launch has made India proud.

He said the whole world was curious about the launch as only a few nations have achieved this feat.

Parameshwara assured that the Karnataka government would extend all assistance to ISRO.

