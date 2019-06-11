Karnad fought for freedom of expression, social justice, secular values: Sonia

on Tuesday condoled the passing away of renowned playwright, and Jnanpith awardee Karnad, saying he fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values.

In a letter to Karnad's wife Saraswathy, Gandhi said his demise leaves a void that is impossible to fill.

Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema, passed away at his residence on Monday after prolonged illness.

Hailing as a towering figure in the cultural, artistic and political world, the said, "He was a literary genius both in Kannada and English, a superb playwright, and director.

"He (Girish) was a man of utmost integrity, honour and unflinching courage who fought throughout his life for freedom of expression, social justice and secular values, often at enormous personal cost," Gandhi said in her letter.

"His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill. leaves behind a priceless legacy in his literally work, which will keep his memory alive and honoured forever," the former said.

A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his fearless vocal stance on several issues, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathy, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter

