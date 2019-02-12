Karur Vysya Bank records Q3 net profit at Rs 21.20 Cr

Private sector Vysya has registered net profit at Rs 21.20 crore for the October-December 2018 period.

The Tamil Nadu-based had registered net profit at Rs 71.49 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2018, net profit slipped to Rs 150.85 crore from Rs 295.11 crore.

Total income for the October-December 2018 quarter grew to Rs 1,702.65 crore from Rs 1,647.17 crore year ago.

Total income for the nine month ending December 31, 2018 went upto Rs 5,032.55 crore from Rs 4,900.05 crore.

Net NPA of the as on December 31, 2018 was at 4.99 per cent as against 3.88 per cent as on December 31, 2017.

Gross NPA as on December 31, 2018 was at 8.49 per cent as against 5.94 per cent.

Total advances grew by 2,930 crore to Rs 47,766 crore, as on December 31, 2017 from Rs 44,836 crore,it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)