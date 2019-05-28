Fire in garment company office in Noida

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

A fire broke out in the office of a garment company in Sector 63 here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out in D block in the industrial hub around 8 am, the officials said.

Seven-eight fire tenders were rushed to the site soon after we received a call alerting us about the blaze and the fire was contained in two hours, Noida Chief Fire Officer Sunil Singh said.

The fire had spread to the first floor of the building. No injuries have been reported in the episode, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 12:20 IST

