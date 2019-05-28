Fire in garment company office in Noida

A fire broke out in the office of a garment company in Sector 63 here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out in D block in the industrial hub around 8 am, the officials said.

Seven-eight fire tenders were rushed to the site soon after we received a call alerting us about the blaze and the fire was contained in two hours, said.

The fire had spread to the first floor of the building. No injuries have been reported in the episode, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the said.

