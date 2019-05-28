Rajasthan's six BSP to meet Mayawati on June 1

Rajasthan's six BSP MLAs will meet in on June 1 during which the party's performance in the polls in the state will be reviewed, a said Tuesday.

BSP MLA told that the party's support to the Ashok Gehlot-led government would continue.

"There is no agenda of withdrawing support from the government, rather we will discuss how efficiently we can work with the government here," he said.

"We will discuss the party's performance in the elections in the state. Future strategy will also be discussed in the meeting," the MLA added.

The six BSP MLAs were scheduled to meet here on Monday but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment.

Ali said that based on the discussions with the party chief, a decision would be taken regarding the meeting with the

In the house of 200 MLAs, the has100 and itsally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) hasone. Besides the BSP, which has 6 MLAs, the has the support of 12 out of total 13 independent MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)