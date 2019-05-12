KCR may meet Stalin on May 13

K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday left for Tamil Nadu, where he is likely to meet M K and hold discussions on emerging political developments in the country.

He would first visit Tiruchirappalli, official sources said.

Rao would also possibly meet in Chennai Monday,they said.

The TRS supremo had stepped up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP of regional parties and recently met his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The (CMO) had earlier said that KCR would call on at his residence in Chennai on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)