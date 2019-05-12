TN Governor praises Gomathi Marimuthu for winning 800 m gold

: Governor Banwarilal Purohit Sunday lauded for winning the 800 M gold at and said she has inspired many more youth to not only participate in sports,but also excel in them to bring laurels to the state and country.

Participating at a function organised by Indian Seafarers Welfare Organisation to felicitate Gomathi Marimuthu, he said athletes like Gomathi have emerged, thanks to the spirit of gender equality now being actively promoted in

"Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Malleswari, Mary Kom, Geeta Phogat, Dipa Karmakar, Mithali Dorai Raj are some of the outstanding women sportspersons who have done us proud in in recent years", he said.

Purohit said the encouragement for was growing today and the presence of a large number of participants in sports was indicative of the enthusiasm.

Athletes like Gomathi would certainly inspire many more youth to not only participate in sports, but also excel in them to bring laurels to the state and the nation, he said.

30-year-old Gomathi bagged the women's 800 metre gold at the championship in Doha, clocking a personal best time of two minutes 02.70 seconds.

The ruling AIADMK, and had announced cash incentives for

