KCR retains key portfolios including Finance

Chief K Chandrasekhar Tuesday retained key portfolios such as finance, and industries with him while allotting others to the newly appointed Cabinet ministers.

After a gap of over two months, expanded his cabinet by inducting 10 members taking the total size of the cabinet to 12.

According to a government order (GO), G who looked after power in the previous government, has been allotted education this time.

Indrakaran Reddy has been given forests and environment while T allotted the portfolio of animal husbandry and cinematography.

E Rajendar, former minister, has been given health and family welfare while Niranjan Reddy agriculture.

Koppula Eshwar was allotted social welfare department including SC development and tribal welfare, the GO said.

Dayakar gets the portfolio of Panchayati Raj, while prohibition and excise, Prashanth Reddy transport and Mala Reddy labour and employment.

The CM also will retain portfolios that were not allotted to others, according to the government order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)