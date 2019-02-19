Jharkhand Jaguar has played an important role in tackling

The Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force (STF) set up to tackle left-wing extremism, has played an important role in curbing naxal menace in the state, a senior police officer said Tuesday.
"Naxal activities have reduced to maximum extent ... with Jharkhand Jaguar discharging an important role in the country to root out naxalism," Inspector General of Police (STF) Ashish Batra said here.
Batra said that the Jharkhand Jaguar had gunned down 26 dreaded naxalites so far with the maximum seven naxalites being killed in 2018-19.
The force has arrested 257 naxalites and recovered weapons, bullets, IEDs and other materials during anti-naxal operation during the period, he said at the 12th foundation day function of the force.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police D K Pandey said that the STF personnel are selected from Jharkhand Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalion and district police.
He said these personnel were being sent to different institutions across the country for acquiring modern training.
The continuous anti-naxal campaign by the forces has brought down naxal activities to a maximum extent, the DGP said.
Later, a blood donation camp was organised on the occasion with Batra donating blood, a police release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU