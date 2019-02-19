Jharkhand Jaguar has played an important role in tackling

The Jaguar, a special task force (STF) set up to tackle left-wing extremism, has played an important role in curbing naxal menace in the state, a said Tuesday.

"Naxal activities have reduced to maximum extent ... with Jaguar discharging an important role in the country to root out naxalism," of Police (STF) said here.

Batra said that the Jaguar had gunned down 26 dreaded naxalites so far with the maximum seven naxalites being killed in 2018-19.

The force has arrested 257 naxalites and recovered weapons, bullets, IEDs and other materials during anti-naxal operation during the period, he said at the 12th foundation day function of the force.

Speaking on the occasion, of Police D K Pandey said that the personnel are selected from Jharkhand Armed Police, and district police.

He said these personnel were being sent to different institutions across the country for acquiring modern training.

The continuous anti-naxal campaign by the forces has brought down naxal activities to a maximum extent, the DGP said.

Later, a blood donation camp was organised on the occasion with Batra donating blood, a police release said.

