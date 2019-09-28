Kejriwal flags off 70 mobile vans to sell onions at Rs 23.9 per kg in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday flagged off 70 mobile vans which will be selling onions at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in all the assembly constituencies in the city.

The event was held outside the Delhi Secretariat, which was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The government will also sell onions at 400 ration shops across the capital.

"Flagged off 70 mobile vans from the Delhi Secretariat that are being stationed in 70 Assembly constituencies for sale of at Rs 23.90 per kg. In addition, 400 fair price shops have also begun supply of affordable We expect the market price of to reduce soon," Kejriwal tweeted.

While announcing the move on Friday, Kejriwal had said a person can buy a maximum of five kilogram of onion at a time.

He had also said that onion is being sold between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kg in retail, adding that the new step would provide relief to the people of the city.

The government will procure one lakh kilogram of onions from the Centre over the next five days.