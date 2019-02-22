Kendrick Lamar, SZA not performing 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

and will not be performing their Oscar-nominated "Black Panther" song "All the Stars" at

According to Variety, the reason for Lamar to give a miss to the awards night is



"logistics and timing".

All four of the other nominated -- "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs ( and David Rowlings), The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns ( and Marc Shaiman), I'll Fight from RBG (Jennifer Hudson) and Shallow from A Star Is Born ( and Bradley Cooper)-- will be performed at

"All the Stars" will not be performed by another act, an Academy source confirmed to the publication.

Lamar, 31, was also a no-show at this year, where "All the Stars" was nominated for four awards, including record of the year and song of the year.

"King' Dead" from the "Black Panther" soundtrack, earned Lamar a for best rap performance, while Ludwig Goransson' original score won a best score soundtrack for visual media

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)