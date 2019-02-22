UP govt education officer suspended for posting objectionable message on Pulwama attack

A in has been suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable message on about the terror attack, officials said Friday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari DK Yadav was suspended on the recommendation of district authorities here and the government has taken steps in this connection, according to

Yadav was suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable message on about the incident on Thursday, the officials said.

Some people also staged a protest outside Yadav's office over his comment and demanded strict action against him.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

