JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'The Haunting of Hill House' renewed for season 2

Six-yr-old girl killed after panchayat ghar's ceiling collapses in UP
Business Standard

UP govt education officer suspended for posting objectionable message on Pulwama attack

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A government education officer in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media about the Pulwama terror attack, officials said Friday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari DK Yadav was suspended on the recommendation of district authorities here and the Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps in this connection, according to Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar.

Yadav was suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media about the Pulwama incident on Thursday, the officials said.

Some people also staged a protest outside Yadav's office over his comment and demanded strict action against him.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements