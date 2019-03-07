Kenyan athletics pioneer Daniel Rudisha dies

Daniel Rudisha, a member of Kenya's silver medal-winning relay quartet at the 1968 Mexico and father to 800m world record holder David Rudisha, has died, his family said Thursday.

David said his 73-year-old father, a former who retired to become an coach, succumbed to in a hospital in Nakuru, northwest of Nairobi, on Wednesday night after a

"Our beloved father sadly left us last night. He appeared to be recovering well after he was rushed to hospital for last week," the two-time Olympic and world champion told AFP.

(AK) said would be remembered as a pioneer who helped lay a foundation for the current crop of athletes.

" is among the first lot of athletes who represented the country, not for monetary gains but for the love of the game," it said in a statement.

Fifty years ago, the elder ran the anchor leg to earn Kenya's first Olympic 4 x 400m relay silver medal, behind the world record-breaking

Apart from coaching his son, Rudisha also mentored the careers of two-time world 800m champion and his late brother Patrick Konchellah, winner of 800m in Victoria, Canada, and Stephen Ole Marai, a 1987 world championships 800m finalist.

