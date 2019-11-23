Kerala based party supports BJP MP's private member bill

The Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), a new Kerala-based party, on Saturday supported a private member bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by a BJP MP, to stop government control of Hindu temples.

In a statement, the party, which chiefly supports the causes of the forward communities of Kerala, urged the Centre to debate and support the bill introduced in the lower House by BJP MP Satyapal Singh so that it gets passed in Parliament and not allow it to lapse as in the case of most private members bills.

It is a travesty of justice that the government seeks to control only institutions and temple wealth of only Hindus and use it for the benefit of all.

If the government does not support the bill it should move another bill to exert control over the religious institutions of all faiths to ensure justice to the Hindus, the party said in a statement here.

The bill demands that the state shall not control, administer or manage any religious institution, shall not frame any law that allows it to control a religious institution, all communities should be allowed to maintain their religious institutions, disallow misappropriation of temples income in name of secular purposes and amend Article 26, and prevent any state from usurping any religious institution.

The DSJP said it agrees with the MP's view that "Rights of majority and minority communities must be equal".

Of the 300 or so private members bills introduced in the 14th Lok Sabha, barely 4 per cent were discussed while 96 per cent lapsed without even a single debate in the House, the party added.

The party, which was formed a couple of months ago, draws support mainly from the Nair community and other related communities.

