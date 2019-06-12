Kerala CM evaluates progress of waste-to-power plants

: Vijayan Wednesday evaluated the progress of the proposal to instal plants across seven districts of the state.

"The state-of-art plants to generate from waste will be installed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts," a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

It also said the location has been identified for the installation of plants.

Vijayan instructed the authorities concerned to complete the work in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)