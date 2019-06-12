Sitharaman, Jaishankar to be conferred Distinguished Alumni Award by JNU

Union ministers Sitharaman and will be conferred the Distinguished Alumni Award by

The of JNU approved a proposal to bestow the award on Sitharaman and Jaishankar, during the third convocation of the varsity to be held in August this year, Pramod Kumar, the university registrar, said.

Sitharaman completed her MA and M Phil degrees from the and School of International Studies, respectively.

Jaishankar completed his M Phil and doctoral research in the where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy.

"Their highly distinguished career and achievements have made the university very proud and they are a great source of inspiration for JNU students and researchers. They will be the first recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award to be conferred by the university," Kumar said.

