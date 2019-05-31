Kerala DGP sees need to conduct regular cyber security audit

-
There was a need to conduct regular audit with regard to cyber security, but there was lack of funds, Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said Friday.
"We need to conduct regular security audit. But there is an issue of lack of funds," said Behera, the DGP, said in his inaugural address at the 'Cyber Threat Intelligence' conclave here.
Also, he stressed the need to include the importance of cyber security in the school syllabus. People need to secure their cyber space as they secure their homes, he said.
"The investment for security in Kerala, as far as computers are concerned, is very less. I would like to tell everyone to secure their cyber space like how they secure their residence," he said adding the state has to keep up the pace with the growing technology as vulnerability with regard to cyber space was increasing.
