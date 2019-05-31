Kerala DGP sees need to conduct regular cyber security audit

There was a need to conduct regular with regard to cyber security, but there was lack of funds, police Loknath said Friday.

"We need to conduct regular But there is an issue of lack of funds," said Behera, the DGP, said in his inaugural address at the 'Cyber Threat Intelligence' conclave here.

Also, he stressed the need to include the importance of cyber in the school syllabus. People need to secure their cyber space as they secure their homes, he said.

"The investment for in Kerala, as far as computers are concerned, is very less. I would like to tell everyone to secure their cyber space like how they secure their residence," he said adding the state has to keep up the pace with the growing technology as vulnerability with regard to cyber space was increasing.

