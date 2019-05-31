Nickel futures up 0.32% on spot demand

futures traded 0.32 per cent higher to Rs 845.30 per kg on Friday after traders enlarged positions amid pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May contracts rose by Rs 2.70, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 845.30 per kg in a business turnover of 5,694 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in futures to widening of positions built up by participants following rising demand from alloy-makers in the physical market.

