Nickel futures up 0.32% on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel futures traded 0.32 per cent higher to Rs 845.30 per kg on Friday after traders enlarged positions amid pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in May contracts rose by Rs 2.70, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 845.30 per kg in a business turnover of 5,694 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in nickel futures to widening of positions built up by participants following rising demand from alloy-makers in the physical market.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:40 IST

