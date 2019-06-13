JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

17-yr-old wrestler booked for molesting girl grappler

That was the man I loved: Raghu Karnad remembers father Girish Karnad
Business Standard

Khamenei to Abe: Trump 'not worthy of exchanging messages'

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday he does not consider US President Donald Trump "worthy" of exchanging messages with.

"I don't consider Trump as a person worthy of exchanging messages with. I have no response for him and will not answer him," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in footage of their meeting aired by state television in a rarity for such high-level talks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU