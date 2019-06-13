Mustard seed futures up on firm demand

Mustard seed prices rose 0.59 per cent to Rs 3,935 per in futures trade Thursday as participants widened their holdings tracking a firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for July rose by Rs 23, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 3,935 per with an open interest of 10,750 lots.

Mustard seed for August delivery also traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.46 per cent, at Rs 3,938 per in 1,05,640 lots.

Marketmen said strong demand from mainly pushed up mustard seed prices here.

