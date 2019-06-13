Guar seed futures price rises 1.39 pc

seed prices rose by 1.39 per cent to Rs 4,240 per 10 quintals in futures trade Thursday as traders widened their bets on spot demand.

Marketmen said raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts amid sturdy demand, led to the rise in prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, seed contracts for June rose by Rs 58, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 4,240 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 2,900 lots.

Similarly, seed contracts for July hardened by Rs 34.5, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 4,271 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 1,18,430 lots.

